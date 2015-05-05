Fan favourite Boba Fett is reportedly about to get his own 'Star Wars' movie

Disney and Lucasfilm are making a “Star Wars” spinoff movie based on the beloved character Boba Fett, according to The Wrap.

The movie will come out in 2018 and tell the story of Boba Fett’s origin, according to the report. Disney has not confirmed the report.

Boba Fett is one of the most popular characters in the “Star Wars” universe even though he has relatively little screen time in the movies. He’s first introduced as a stoic bounty hunter hired by the evil Empire to track down Han Solo and Princess Leia.

In the “Star Wars” prequel movies, it’s revealed that Boba Fett is the clone of another bounty hunter named Jango Fett. Jango’s clones make up the clone army that start out good, but are actually under the control of evil Emperor Palpatine. The new Boba Fett movie will likely follow what happens to Boba Fett after the prequel movies, though plot details have yet to be confirmed.

Disney and Lucasfilm are making three spinoff “Star Wars” movies in addition to the three movies (Episodes VII, VII, and IX) that follow the main storyline. The spinoffs are called the “Star Wars” Anthology series. The first in the anthology is called “Rogue One” and comes out in 2016. That movie will tell the story of how the Rebels were able to steal the original Death Star plans from the Empire.

The highly anticipated next Star Wars movie, directed by J.J. Abrams, comes out on December 18, 2015 and is called “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” You can see the most recent trailer below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.