BOB WOODWARD: 'I Would Not Dismiss Benghazi — It's A Very Serious Issue'

The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward cautioned against dismissing the investigation into last September’s terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, offering vague comparisons to the famed Watergate scandal he was at the centre of reporting.



Woodward dismissed the Benghazi issue as one that is just political, saying that the emails released by the White House on Wednesday show that administration officials were trying not to tell the full story.

Woodward held up an edited email from the White House and compared it to Watergate transcripts that were selectively edited by President Richard Nixon.

“I have to go back 40 years to Watergate when Nixon put out his edited transcripts of the conversations,” Woodward said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday. “And he personally went through them and said, ‘Oh, let’s not tell this, let’s not show this.’

“I would not dismiss Benghazi. It’s a very serious issue. … You look at the hydraulic pressure that was in the system to not tell the truth.”

Woodward said that all three issues gaining traction in the past week — Benghazi, the IRS scandal, and the Department of Justice obtaining AP phone records — showed a lack of leadership.

But when asked if any warranted a straight comparison to Watergate, he said, “not yet.”

Woodward, of course, became the centre of controversy in February when he charged that the White House had threatened him over some of his reporting on the federal budget cuts of the sequester.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of MSNBC:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.