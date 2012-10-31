A Congressman's House Burned Down In The Crazy Queens Fires Last Night

Photo: Getty

Rep. Bob Turner (R-N.Y.) was one of the many whose homes burned down in widespread fires that devastated the Breezy Point community in Queens last night in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy.Officials estimated that anywhere from 80 to 100 houses were destroyed, according to The Associated Press.



Turner issued a statement on his Facebook page, saying that he was safe despite the fire and urging support for those who weren’t as fortunate.

Here’s the full statement:

“My thoughts and prayers are with all of my fellow New Yorkers and the many others who are experiencing loss as a result of Hurricane Sandy. Last night’s storm showed once again that the professionalism and bravery of our first responders is second to none. I want to commend the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday in order to keep others safe.

Times like these create tremendous obstacles. However, by working together we will ensure that the power is restored and our neighborhoods are rebuilt. I will be working with FEMA and other officials in the coming days to ensure that residents have access to the assistance they need. I would encourage people to go to my website or Facebook page to find information on how to contact emergency services.

I, along with many other Breezy Point residents, lost our homes last night and I am grateful that my family and I are safe after this destructive storm. I hope you will join me in lending a hand to those who were less fortunate and keep everyone impacted by this storm in your thoughts and prayers.”

Turner succeeded Rep. Anthony Weiner in a special election last year.

