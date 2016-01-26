B.o.B thinks the earth is flat and Neil deGrasse Tyson just shut him down

Rapper and singer Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., better known as B.o.B, took to Twitter Sunday night through Monday insisting that earth is flat and providing “proof” with some photos and supposed facts, but astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shut him down with some fast facts.

Tyson responded to some of B.o.B’s tweets with corrections. In response to one that said you shouldn’t be able to see the New York City skyline from Harriman State Park’s Bear Mountain, Tyson tweeted that the city would be blocked if the buildings in Manhattan weren’t tall enough to be seen.

@bobatl Earth’s curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

Another of B.o.B.’s tweets said you shouldn’t be able to see Polaris, the North Star, from the Southern hemisphere. Tyson explained that the North Star does disappear once you head south of the Equator.

@bobatl Polaris is gone by 1.5 deg S. Latitude. You’ve never been south of Earth’s Equator, or if so, you’ve never looked up.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

Tyson added that thinking the earth is flat is “a problem only when people in charge think that way. No law stops you from regressively basking in it.” And his final quip: “Duude — to be clear: Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music.”

@bobatl Duude — to be clear: Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

B.o.B responded to Tyson, telling him to fly to the moon and let people see him through a telescope.

Since we now have household telescopes that can see the surface of the moon, fly to the moon and let us all see it … @NASA @neiltyson

— B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

