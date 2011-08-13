Meet The Club Pro Who's Beating Golf's Best Champions Right Now

Photo: AP

One of the other storylines we forgot to mention in our second-round preview of the PGA Championship, is Bob Sowards, the amateur golfer who outplayed Tiger, Rory, Phil, Darren, and many of golf’s biggest names on Day 1.Sowards is the club professional at the New Albany Country Club in Ohio. That means his day job is as a golf instructor, but he’s also a member of the PGA and eligible to participate in their biggest event.



(Like the other club pros in this event though, he had to qualify, by finishing 12th in P.G.A. Professional National Championship.)

Sowards has played in five previous PGA Championships – he won the PNC in 2004 and was briefly a member of the PGA Tour in 2008 – but yesterday’s 1-under performance was the first time he’s ever had a round under par at the major. He was the only club pro to break par in round 1.

The most remarkable part of his story? (Besides beating Tiger Woods by 8 shots?) He’s only played 27 holes of golf this year. He told Fox Sports that he’s too busy teaching or stocking range balls to actually get out on the course himself.

