Bob Schmetterer's 80-Foot Yacht Is Even Better Than We Thought It Was!

The Blue Moon anchored in the Bahamas.

Photo: Bob Schmetterer

We recently spotted former Euro RSCG Worldwide CEO and chairman Bob Schmetterer talking about his yacht, the Blue Moon, in the New York Times (“When we’re cruising and burning 100 gallons of fuel an hour, I don’t think it’s costing me $300 an hour,” he said). Naturally, we were curious about how cool the boat is.So we published this little slideshow of publicity shots from Marlow, the company that makes Explorer yachts just like Schmetterer’s.

Schmetterer noticed, and dropped us a line to say that “I am sure the yacht(s) you show in the piece are not mine … or even ‘just like’ mine as you put it.”

To prove it, he sent us his own photos of the Blue Moon — and we’re forced to admit that, yes, the Schmetterer Explorer does look a lot nicer than the one Marlow has for sale on its web site.

So to set the record straight, here’s what it’s like on Bob Schmetterer’s yacht.

