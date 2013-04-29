CBS' BOB SCHIEFFER: 'Miraculously, Washington Can Always Find A Way To Help Itself'

CBS anchor Bob Schieffer ripped into Congress on “Face the Nation” Sunday, saying it only “miraculously” resolved Congressional gridlock over the sequester cuts when the cuts affected them.



Both the House and Senate moved quickly at the end of last week to pass a bill that would resolve hundreds of flight delays piling up at airports. The bill came, coincidentally, as Congress was scheduled to head out of Washington for recess, Schieffer noted.

“As if to underline that Washington can always find a way to help itself even if it remains gridlocked when it comes to helping others,” Schieffer said, “when the Congress realised late last week that those budget cuts from the so-called sequester were going to cause layoffs of air traffic controllers which would cause delays that would inconvenience them — what happened to gridlock?

“Well, miraculously, it disappeared, and legislation to keep the planes running on time eased through both houses of Congress like it had grease on it.

“How did Members of Congress celebrate the bipartisan breakthrough? They headed out of town — for another vacation.”

Watch Schieffer’s commentary below, courtesy of CBS:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.