Emerging Market Capital Controls Don't Mean We're Heading For A Trade War, But Watch Out For Congress

Bob Savage, CEO of Track.com and 23 year veteran of Goldman Sachs, tells us that capital controls won’t cause a trade war, but that there is a threat from the U.S. Congress in terms of tariffs and other measures



“These capital controls are going to fail. They’re going to drive inflation, they’re going to drive more inefficient markets in these countries, and eventually, they’re going to just go away but that takes a big act of bravery on a lot of the political leadership in these countries.”

