Here's Why The Dollar Is Going To Continue To Get Crushed For The Next Six Months

Bob Savage, CEO of Track.com and 23 year veteran of Goldman Sachs, tells us that the dollar will continue to go down over the next year.



“I think the dollar over the next six months is going to continue to erode towards 1.65, 1.70 in the Euro and 70 or even 65 in the dollar yen.”

Check out the video for more on why the dollars decline is set to continue and why it won’t help U.S. exports.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

