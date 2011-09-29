Chargers Safety Bob Sanders Has Played Less Than 50% Of The Games In His NFL Career

Photo: Image: AP

Adam Schefter just tweeted that Chargers safety Bob Sanders, who developed swelling in his knee after San Diego’s week 2 matchup against New England, has been placed on injured reserve.This is the third straight season that Sanders has been placed on the IR—two seasons ago, he made it two games before injuring his arm, and last year he tore his biceps during the Colts’ first game.



Over the course of his career, Sanders has played in 50 out of a possible 128 games over eight seasons. When he did play, he was one of the league’s best safeties, winning the AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2007 and making the Pro Bowl twice.

But his style—aggressive and contingent on the hard hit—is one that the NFL continues to move away from, and it has certainly taken its toll on Sanders, who has never been a great coverage safety.

As it becomes more obvious with every injury that Sanders needs to revamp his game if he ever hopes to stay healthy in the NFL, it comes to seems less and less likely.

