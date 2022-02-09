Bob Saget’s family release new statement on his cause of death, saying he died from ‘head trauma’

Bob Saget. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been revealed by his family in a new statement released Wednesday.

An investigation showed he died from “head trauma” and there were “no drugs or alcohol involved.”

They said he “accidentally hit the back of his head […] thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

The family of Bob Saget released new details about the actor’s cause of death, providing a statement to Entertainment Tonight that said Saget died from “head trauma.”

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement said. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget died on January 9, 2022. He was found in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. A preliminary autopsy report released the day after his death said a medical examiner had found “no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

At the time, the chief medical examiner said “the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation.”

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters from his previous marriage.

Last month, Rizzo spoke with the hosts of the Today Show about the final conversation she had with her husband. He had been traveling for a stand-up show, but was set to return home the following day.

“I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,'” she recalled of their last moment. “I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ And then, you know, it was just all very — it was just all love.”