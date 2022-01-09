Co-stars, comedians, and friends commemorate the life and legacy of Bob Saget

Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of ‘Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013 in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos tweeted that he is “broken” and “gutted” over his passing.

Several comedians, actors, and friends of Saget praised his kindness, humor, and wit.

On Sunday, stand-up comedian and “Full House” actor Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to authorities.

Saget, 65, performed stand-up in Jacksonville the night before his death, posting to Instagram that he loved the set and praising the audience for being fun and positive.

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” Saget wrote.

John Stamos tweeted that he is “broken,” “gutted,” and “in complete and utter shock” over the passing of his “Full House” co-star. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos said.

Actress Kat Dennings also wrote a social media tribute for Saget, whom she starred alongside in “Raising Dad.” The sitcom aired in 2001 and only had one season, according to IMDb.

“I’m speechless. Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace,” Dennings wrote on Instagram.

Because he does not use social media, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson released a statement through stand-up comedian David Sirus on Saget’s passing, stating that he was one of the “nicest men on the planet.”

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try,” Davidson said in a statement. “He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

Actor and stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who participated in a 2008 Comedy Central roast of Saget, commemorated the loss of his longtime friend and shared a photo they took together on Twitter.

“Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget,” Gottfried tweeted.

Stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt similarly expressed disbelief about Saget’s passing in a Twitter statement, stating they had plans to catch up over coffee after Saget finished editing a documentary.

“Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always,” Oswalt tweeted alongside several photos of Saget.