Bob Saget, comedian and ‘Full House’ actor, dead at 65

Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere & party for Peacock’s new comedy series ‘MacGruber’ at California Science Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian and actor best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” died Sunday at age 65, authorities said.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The office said detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.