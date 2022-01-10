Bob Saget’s autopsy found ‘no evidence of drug use or foul play’ in the ‘Full House’ star’s death

Bob Saget’s preliminary autopsy found “no evidence of drug use or foul play” connected to the beloved comedian’s death, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press release, according to multiple reports.
Saget — a stand-up who also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and starred in the hit 90s sitcom “Full House” — was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday afternoon. He was 65.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.