Bob Rubin: We're Screwed

Ex Treasury Secretary and Goldman Sachs star Bob Rubin adds his voice to the gathering gloom, saying the US economy faces “significant risk” in the short-term. Given how carefully folks like Bob choose their words, this is tantamount to screaming “fire!” and dashing away from the podium.

Rubin also points out what most of the howling parade of unofficial Bernanke advisors on CNBC ignore, which is that the Fed’s primary job is to preserve the value of our currency–not prevent recessions–and that frantic rate cut slashing won’t help.

