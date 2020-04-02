10 Bob Ross quotes that will brighten your day

Bob Ross starred in the popular PBS instructional show “The Joy of Painting” from 1983 to 1994.

The show ended the year before he passed away.

Throughout his career, Ross was known for his calm demeanor and soothing voice. Though his main passion was painting, Ross also offered words of wisdom on life, success, happiness, and sadness.

Even now, on what would have been his 79th birthday, his advice on life offers confidence and reassurance that it’s OK to make mistakes because they’re just “happy little accidents.”

Here are 12 Bob Ross quotes that will brighten your day.