10 Bob Ross quotes that will brighten your day

- Bob Ross was born on October 29, 1942 – he would be turning 79 this year.
- His PBS painting show, “The Joy of Painting,” ran from 1983 to 1994.
- Though he passed away in 1995, his legacy and words of wisdom live on today.
Throughout his career, Ross was known for his calm demeanor and soothing voice. Though his main passion was painting, Ross also offered words of wisdom on life, success, happiness, and sadness.
Even now, on what would have been his 79th birthday, his advice on life offers confidence and reassurance that it’s OK to make mistakes because they’re just “happy little accidents.”
Here are 12 Bob Ross quotes that will brighten your day.
He also said, “This is your world. You’re the creator. Find freedom on this canvas. Believe that you can do it, ‘cuz you can do it.”
As he also said, “Gotta have opposites, light and dark and dark and light, in painting. It’s like in life. Gotta have a little sadness once in awhile so you know when the good times come. I’m waiting on the good times now.”
On the subject, he also famously said, “There’s nothing wrong with having a tree as a friend.”
As he also said, “The secret to doing anything is believing that you can do it. Anything that you believe you can do strong enough, you can do. Anything. As long as you believe.”
Another time, he said, “Ever make mistakes in life? Let’s make them birds. Yeah, they’re birds now.”
