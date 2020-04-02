Acey Harper/Getty Images Bob Ross in his studio.

Bob Ross was the star of the PBS instructional painting show, “The Joy of Painting,” which ran from 1983 to 1994.

Ross was known for his trademark curly hair and his soothing demeanour.

Though he passed away in 1995, his legacy and words of wisdom live on today.

Bob Ross starred in the popular PBS instructional show “The Joy of Painting,” which ran from 1983 to 1994, a year before he passed away.

Throughout his career, Ross was known for his calm demeanour and soothing voice. Though his main passion was painting, Ross also offered words of wisdom on life, success, happiness, and sadness.

Even now, almost 30 years after he passed away, his advice on life offers confidence and reassurance that it’s OK to make mistakes because they’re just “happy little accidents.”

Here are 12 Bob Ross quotes that will brighten your day.

“You can do anything here — the only prerequisite is that it makes you happy.”

PBS Digital Studios Bob Ross on ‘The Joy of Painting.’

He also said, “You can do anything you want. This is your world.”

“Gotta give him a friend. Like I always say, ‘Everyone needs a friend.'”

Acey Harper/Getty Images Bob Ross painting in his studio.

Ross believed that no one should be alone. On his show, “The Joy of Painting,” Ross would invite some of his friends to paint with him.

On the subject, he also famously said, “There’s nothing wrong with having a tree as a friend.”

“Look around. Look at what we have. Beauty is everywhere — you only have to look to see it.”

Robert.Jones.Official/Shutterstock Forests and mountain landscape.

Ross believed in the beauty of the world, which he often depicted through his paintings of valleys, forests, and mountains.

“I really believe that if you practice enough you could paint the ‘Mona Lisa’ with a 2-inch brush.”

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Bob Ross instructor teaching a class.

Ross believed that with enough practice anyone could be an artist. His entire show was about proving that point, but his words could also be applied to success in all aspects of life.

He also said, “This is your world. You’re the creator. Find freedom on this canvas. Believe that you can do it, ‘cuz you can do it.”

“You have to allow the paint to break to make it beautiful.”

Acey Harper/Getty Images Bob Ross in his studio.

Ross’ quote speaks to the duality of good times and bad times, success and failure, winning and losing.

As he also said, “Gotta have opposites, light and dark and dark and light, in painting. It’s like in life. Gotta have a little sadness once in a while so you know when the good times come. I’m waiting on the good times now.”

“How do you make a round circle with a square knife? That’s your challenge for the day.”

Bob Ross/Youtube Bob Ross with a pet squirrel.

Ross spoke about embracing the challenge of work, but he also offered this piece of wisdom, “Water’s like me. It’s laaazy … Boy, it always looks for the easiest way to do things.”

“I guess I’m a little weird. I like to talk to trees and animals. That’s OK though; I have more fun than most people.”

Bob Ross/Youtube Bob Ross on ‘The Joy of Painting.’

Most of all, Ross suggested people embrace their oddities and express themselves both on the canvas and in real life.

“If we’re going to have animals around we all have to be concerned about them and take care of them.”

Acey Harper/Getty Images Bob Ross feeding a bird.

In this photo, he feeds a bird.

In honour of Ross, Michigan started the Happy Little Trees program that teaches inmates in correctional facilities horticultural skills and plants trees throughout the state. The goal is to repopulate state parks with thousands of trees.

“We don’t laugh because we feel good, we feel good because we laugh.”

Bob Ross/Youtube Bob Ross with his son.

Ross, pictured with his son, believed in finding happiness in the small moments, especially when painting. He also said, “We want happy paintings. Happy paintings. If you want sad things, watch the news.”

“They say everything looks better with odd numbers of things. But sometimes I put even numbers — just to upset the critics.”

Acey Harper/Getty Images Bob Ross in his studio.

Ross’ quote speaks to doing things in your own way.

As he also said, “The secret to doing anything is believing that you can do it. Anything that you believe you can do strong enough, you can do. Anything. As long as you believe.”

“I can’t think of anything more rewarding than being able to express yourself to others through painting.”

Bob Ross/Youtube Bob Ross on ‘The Joy of Painting.’

Ross continued, “Exercising the imagination, experimenting with talents, being creative; these things, to me, are truly the windows to your soul.”

“We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.”

Acey Harper/Getty Images Bob Ross painting in his office.

This is one of Ross’ most famous quotes. He believed mistakes were an opportunity learn and grow.

Another time, he said, “Ever make mistakes in life? Let’s make them birds. Yeah, they’re birds now.”

