Bob Reich Explains Why Washington Hires So Many Wall Street Execs

Bob Reich has a simple explanation for why so many Wall Streeters get hired in Washington.



“Official Washington is starry-eyed when it comes to Wall Street,” Bob Reich says. “They assume if you’re that rich, you must be smart.”

What’s sad is that the financial crisis didn’t persuade them otherwise. Neither has John Mack and many others admitting that bankers are overpaid.

Should we start the countdown clock now? It’s only a matter of time until Peter Orszag heads from Citi back to Washington.

