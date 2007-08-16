Bob Pittman Invests In Self-Help Site PeopleJam

Unclear based on this Variety story whether Pittman is investing on his own or through Pilot Group. Tivo CEO Tom Rogers has also put an undisclosed amount into PeopleJam, which will offer self-help videos, self-help experts, etc. The site is cofounded by L.A.-based Robert Tercek and Matt Edelman, who formerly worked together at mobile content company HandsOn Mobile (nee mForma). We were supposed to get a look at the beta last month but it was delayed for technical reasons. Presumably those have been ironed out, as the site’s supposed to launch in September.



