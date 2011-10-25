Here's What TV Reporters Are Really Wearing When They Look Like They're Dressed In Suits......

From James Fallows at the Atlantic comes this awesome picture of Bob Pierpont, the legendary CBS reporter who died this weekend at the age of 86.



If there was ever a reminder that the TV business is show business, this is it.

First, what CBS viewers saw: An impeccably dressed White House correspondent:

Second, the reality:

James Fallows has a kind tribute to Bob Pierpont here >

