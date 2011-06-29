16 Rules For Success From A New Billionaire

Photo: www.flickr.com
After selling GoDaddy.com to private equity for $2 billion, outspoken founder Bob Parsons may be a billionaire.It seems like a good time to take another look at his 16 Rules For Success In Business And Life In General (via Wealth Report).
4. With regard to whatever worries you, not only accept the worst thing that could happen, but make it a point to quantify what the worst thing could be.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.