16 Rules For Success From A New Billionaire

After selling GoDaddy.com to private equity for $2 billion, outspoken founder Bob Parsons may be a billionaire.It seems like a good time to take another look at his 16 Rules For Success In Business And Life In General (via Wealth Report).

1. Get and stay out of your comfort zone.

2. Never give up.

3. When you're ready to quit, you're closer than you think.

4. With regard to whatever worries you, not only accept the worst thing that could happen, but make it a point to quantify what the worst thing could be.

5. Focus on what you want to have happen.

6. Take things a day at a time.

7. Always be moving forward.

8. Be quick to decide.

9. Measure everything of significance.

10. Anything that is not managed will deteriorate.

11. Pay attention to your competitors, but pay more attention to what you're doing.

12. Never let anybody push you around.

13. Never expect life to be fair.

14. Solve your own problems.

15. Don't take yourself too seriously.

16. There's always a reason to smile.

