'Breaking Bad' Star Bob Odenkirk Attempts His Best Steve Jobs Impression

Ashton Kutcher may have studied for months to play Steve Jobs in the “Jobs” biopic, but “Breaking Bad” actor Bob Odenkirk is taking a more relaxed approach.

Odenkirk plays Barnum LaBeaux, a Steve Jobs clone presenting “The Thing,” “The Portable Thing,” and “The Thingamabob”
in IFC’s upcoming sketch comedy series “The Birthday Boys.”

Odenkirk, who started out as a writer on “Saturday Night Live,” is also executive producer on the show alongside Ben Stiller.

As much criticism as Kutcher got for the gig, he does a much better Jobs impression than Odenkirk. Watch below:

But this isn’t the first time Odenkirk has played a Steve Jobs-like character.

In 2010, the comedian gave an Apple presentation as Steve Jobs’ mustached brother, Sandy Jobs:

But you probably recognise Odenkirk more as Saul Goodman in “Breaking Bad.”

Bob Odenkirk Saul Goodman Breaking BadAMC/’Breaking Bad’

