'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk Wants 'Breaking Bad' Spinoff To Be A Prequel AND Sequel

Ever since “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul”

was announced, fans of the AMC series can’t get enough info about the upcoming series.

Will it be a prequel? A sequel? And more importantly, who will show up on it?

We spoke with the star Bob Odenkirk on the phone last week about his new film “Nebraska“

— which we’ll get to later this week — but as huge “Breaking Bad” fans, we made sure to ask him a few questions about the upcoming hour-long series as well.

When we last left “criminal lawyer” Saul Goodman, he was making his way out of Albuquerque, New Mexico and was heading for a sweeter life in (as fate would have it) Nebraska.

Though the initial press release pitted the future AMC series as a prequel, Odenkirk tells Business Insider he’d love for the show to be both a prequel and a sequel.

“I’ll tell you, and I’ve told the guys, I want to see both,” says Odenkirk. “I’d like to see what happens before and what happens after. I don’t know what they’ll do with that … but that’s what I’d like to see.”

How likely is it for characters like Mike and Huell to return or others?

AMC Saul (Odenkirk) with Jesse (Aaron Paul) on ‘Breaking Bad.’

Odenkirk wouldn’t say, but he did tease potential appearances of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on the spin-off.

“We’re going to be shooting in Albequerque and essentially I know … at least I think most of it is going to take place there so those people (Mike, Huell) live there,” says Odenkirk.

“I don’t know whether their characters matter that much or if we just need to hire you know Bryan (Cranston) and Aaron (Paul) to walk behind me at the golf course or walk across the street when I’m driving my car around town. I don’t know if they’ll engage with the story, but they could.”

Since Odenkirk is also known for writing and directing (“The Birthday Boys“), we asked how likely it is for him to direct or write any episodes of “Better Call Saul.”

“I’m not going to do that for sure,” Odenkirk tells us. “They actually would be completely open to me doing it, but I have no interest.”

“One of the things I learned about ‘Breaking Bad’ was how much I enjoy acting when I don’t have another job to do on the set … how much more rewarding it is to act when you can really focus on acting and not be distracted by trying to meet a production requirement or concern yourself with challenges that directors have to concern themselves with all day long,” Odenkirk adds.

