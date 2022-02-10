Bob Odenkirk says he had to be zapped 3 times by a defibrillator after heart attack on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

Bob Odenkirk, pictured in February 2020. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk recalled his heart attack on the set of “Better Call Saul” to the New York Times.

In July, Odenkirk said he had to be zapped three times with a defibrillator after losing his pulse.

Odenkirk added he was lucky that his co-stars were with him when he collapsed.

Bob Odenkirk opened up about his heart attack on the set of “Better Call Saul” last summer in an interview with The New York Times.

Odenkirk, the star of AMC show, plays Jimmy McGill, a lawyer who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym, Saul Goodman. In July, whilst filming the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated show, Odenkirk collapsed on set and had to be hospitalized. Odenkirk was reported to be stable on the same day and later tweeted that the incident was caused by a “small heart attack.”

In an interview with The Times ahead of the upcoming final season, Odenkirk said that he had to be zapped multiple times with a defibrillator by the show’s health and safety supervisor because the heart attack left him without a pulse.

“The third time,” Odenkirk said, “it got me that rhythm back.”

The 59-year-old actor added that he was lucky that he was with his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian because their screams alerted the medics.

Odenkirk in ‘Better Call Saul.’ AMC

“We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer,” He said. “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away.”

The “Nobody” actor also said he had no memory of the collapse so he had to be told about it by the cast and crew.

“That’s its own weirdness,” Seehorn told The Times. “You didn’t have a near-death experience — you’re told you had one.”

Odenkirk said in the interview that the heart attack was caused by a plaque breaking up in his heart. He said that he had known about the plaque build-up since 2018 but his two doctors had opposing views on treatment and he listened to the doctor who advised him to wait.

Season six of “Better Call Saul” premieres this year on AMC and AMC+.