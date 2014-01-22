Here's A List Of All The Crazy Items Bob McDonnell May Have To Forfeit After Being Indicted

AP Bob and Maureen McDonnell

The Justice Department on Tuesday indicted Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (R) and his wife, Maureen, on 14 counts stemming from their acceptance of gifts, luxury vacations, and large loans from a wealthy Virginia businessman.

Included in the indictment is a list of cash and other assorted items the McDonnells received as gifts. They may be forced to forfeit the possessions if they are convicted on offenses alleged in 11 of the counts spelled out in the indictment.

Here’s the extensive list:

