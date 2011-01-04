Is Bob McCann's Spread In The Continental In-flight Magazine Embarrassing Or Just Hilarious?

It’s like Bob McCann is hysterically trying to piss off the higher-ups at UBS.



First, he’s cavorting with Chris Christie, a Republican, probably the last person UBS CEO Oswald Grubel wants to see his firm hosting and supporting. Then making it seem like he got more applause than him.

And now, sandwiched between the cover story, “The Past Comes to Life in Mexico City,” a brief interview with a former Microsoft executive about his charity project, and a story about how David Hyde Pierce loves Broadway, Continental’s in-flight magazine had its longest profile yet, an interview with Bob McCann about how UBS desperately needs him to re-furbish their brand.

So here the investment banking arm of UBS just advised on the merger of Continental and United Airlines, and meanwhile the head of the WM, Bob McCann, is posing for quite the spread in the Continental Airlines in-flight magazine.

It’s hysterical, and it’s pretty extensive.

Two of his co-workers, Rosemary Berkery, the chair of UBS bank USA and vice chair of the Wealth Management Americas business, and Bob Mulholland, the head of UBS Advisor Group are quoted in the article too. And alongside the profile were two photos the head of the firm’s Wealth Management Americas did at the office.

In his interview, McCann says the best thing he brought to UBS is his buddies from Merrill Lynch, presumably to replace employees at UBS, and he reminds us how important it is to restore the UBS brand.

And then, he says he wants to make the WM business more boutique-y, less like his rivals, and more “like a PT boat (a fast, small torpedo boat used in WWII), and not an aircraft carrier.”

Look, it’s no secret that UBS needed re-working when McCann came on board, but reminding everyone about it over a year later — in a magazine that’s meant for light, fluffy reading, next to ads for “match-makers” (who could be high class pimps for all we know) and dental implants (Right next to McCann’s profile, as you’ll see in the image to your right, there’s an ad for “Dentiq.”), and likening the old WM unit to a slow, clunky aircraft carrier that can’t top a boat from decades ago in an airline magazine? Is just funny.

McCann dissed his employer and its M&A unit in one swipe.

Even better, the article is now the third highest result when you search “Continental” and “UBS” into Google.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.