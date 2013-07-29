One Of Apple's Top Vice Presidents, Bob Mansfield, Has Disappeared From The Company's Executive Profiles Page

Bob Mansfield, one of Apple’s senior vice presidents, has disappeared from the company’s executive profiles page.



Several Apple blogs have picked up on the news, but it’s unclear whether or not this is all a big mistake. We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will let you know if we hear back.

Mansfield attempted to retire from Apple last year, but was brought back a few months later. He’s not scheduled to leave the company until at least the end of 2014.

As Apple’s senior vice president of technologies, Mansfield works directly under CEO Tim Cook. Apple has said Mansfield is working on “future products,” but hasn’t been more specific than that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.