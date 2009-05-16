Bob Lutz Will Tell Letterman Why The Volt Isn't "Crap" To His Face

Bobby Lutz is going to be on Dave Letterman’s show next Wednesday to explain why the Volt is not “insane” or “crap.” We assume he’ll also explain why the Volt is not like a lawn mower once its charge is done.



The Lutz-Letterman feud began when Elon Musk was on Letterman’s show, and Letterman ripped the Volt a new one. Bob Lutz responded on the official GM blog, telling Letterman to stuff it. Now they can hash out their differences in person, or as the kids say, “they’ll hug it out.”

Wonder if Letterman will ask Lutz about his recent stock dump. Regardless, it should be entertaining, when Lutz was on Colbert, it was high comedy.

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Bob Lutz colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour Gay MarriageWe hope Mr. Lutz doesn’t mind us calling him Bobby.

