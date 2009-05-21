Bob Lutz: We've Got A Tesla Roadster, We Call It The Corvette ZR-1 (CLIP)

Dave Letterman tried holding Bob Lutz’s feet to the coals last night on his show, asking why GM doesn’t have an electric car available for the consumer. Lutz’s response: We will have a plug-in hybrid in two years.



Previously, Letterman said the plug-in hybrid Chevy Volt is crap because it could only go 40 miles on a charge. When Letterman learned the car could go 300-400 miles with its onboard generator, he said “”Like so many things in my life, I’m woefully ignorant.”

Letterman expressed his frustration with the lack of electrics on the market, saying, “I’m dumb enough I go out and I buy this car (the Roadster) for an enormus sum of money thinking it’s something weird, and when I get in it, I realise, well, there’s nothing weird about it at all. Why can’t we all have them? And why does it have to be so unbelieveably expensive and so wildly impractical?” (Because of the size.)

Letterman asked if Tesla can make the all electric Roadster, why can’t GM do the same? Lutz said, “We can, but we need to sell these things in volume. And we have a $100,000 car that sells reasonably well, it’s called the Corvette ZR-1…We can’t survive on $100,000 cars.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.