Bob Lutz Out At GM

GM VP Bob Lutz came in with a lot of hype back in 2001, and now he’s getting out at the bottom. Starting in April, the product development head will mainly hang around to provide advice and input — you know, one of those emeritus roles that makes it look like the guy hasn’t just totall quit.



There’s not much they can say about his latest ternure, just some quotes from Wagoner about how “legendary” he is.

