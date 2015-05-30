ESPN legend Bob Ley angrily rips up FIFA agenda in anger on live TV during election

ESPN’s Bob Ley ripped up FIFA’s agenda press release on live TV Friday morning while discussing FIFA’s ongoing presidential election.

After FIFA delayed the start of their presidential election, Ley showed a press release from FIFA detailing their agenda for the day, saying “Only FIFA can do this,” then showing how they’re strayed off course.

Ley chided FIFA, starting by saying, “I’m not frustrated, I just want to make the point. For those who say it is base canard and unfair [to say] that FIFA makes it up as they go along…” He then paused to literally rip their press release and continued, “…they are literally making it up as they go along, right in front of our face.”