Incredibly Polite Conspiracy Theorist Sends An ESPN Anchor A Letter Asking If Joe Paterno Is Still Alive

Legendary ESPN broadcaster Bob Ley received a very kind, very crazy letter today.



It’s from someone who thinks Joe Paterno is still alive and hiding out in central Pennsylvania. It’s prefaced by, “Hope this doesn’t sound too much like the grassy knoll theory but, …”

It gets incoherent halfway through, but it’s still great (via Jimmy Traina of SI’s Hot Clicks):

