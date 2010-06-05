Bob Janjuah: This Recovery Is a Joke, And The ECB Can't Be Trusted

Bob Janjuah was on CNBC Europe (via Zero Hedge) this morning discussing the realities of the European sovereign debt situation and how the threat is metastasizing to banks. He also said that the ECB can’t be trusted like it was before, as it is now no different in how it will spend to the U.S. Fed.



Janjuah was on the war path, broadly targeting the global recovery, and how, outside New York and L.A., the U.S. isn’t pretty.

From CNBC, via Zero Hedge:



