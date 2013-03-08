Bob Iger: Steve Jobs Used To Call Me And Tell Me My Movies 'Sucked'

Photo: Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

Steve Jobs was kind of a jerk. But in an endearing way.From Bloomberg BusinessWeek’s big story on Disney buying Star Wars, there is this nugget on Jobs relationship with Disney and CEO Bob Iger after Iger acquired Pixar:



The transaction gave Disney a new source of hit movies. Jobs also became a Disney board member and its largest shareholder. Periodically he would call Iger to say, “Hey, Bob, I saw the movie you just released last night, and it sucked,” Iger recalls. Nevertheless, the Disney CEO says that having Jobs as a friend and adviser was “additive rather than the other way around.”

