Bob Iger Nominated Chris Pratt For The Ice Bucket Challenge, And His Response Was Great

When the CEO of Disney asks you to dump a bucket of ice water on your head, you do it.

So when Bob Iger was nominated for the ALS challenge by Apple CEO Tim Cook, he, in turn, nominated three major characters from Disney properties: Peter Quill (Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Tony Stark (aka “Iron Man”), and Olivia Pope (ABC’s “Scandal”).

Watch Iger, wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt, take the challenge below:

In response, Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” had one of the better ice bucket challenge videos we have seen.

While initially trying to get out of the challenge by chugging blue ice vodka and a Smirnoff Ice drink, Pratt’s actress-wife, Anna Faris, changes the game on him.

Pratt went on to challenge co-stars from “Everwood,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Watch the full, funny video below:

“Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. also accepted Iger’s challenge from the comfort of some glorious looking vacation destination — or maybe just his backyard.

RDJ went on to nominate Vincent D’Onofrio and “my old pal Thor, that’s you Chris Hemsworth.”

Kerry Washington, who plays Olivia Pope on ABC’s “Scandal,” made an Instagram video after “my boss, Bob Iger, challenged me,” before going on to nominate Jimmy Kimmel.

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, and a slew of celebrities are among the many other high profile people who have dumped buckets of water on their heads to raise money and awareness for ALS.

