Publisher Tells Us What He Learned From His Dad — The Founder Of Penthouse

Penthouse-founder Bob Guccione poses with a Pet Of The Year.

Photo: AP

Bob Guccione, Jr. was born into the publishing industry — his father was founder of legendary Penthouse magazine.”It’s always hard for anyone to work in the family business,” Guccione told us. “If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t have worked with him for as long as I did.”



At the age of 18, Guccione branched out on his own to start his own publishing empire. He launched Spin magazine in 1985 and Gear magazine in 1988. In 2005, he purchased Discover magazine from Disney.

In this interview, Guccione tells us about business lessons he’s learned from his father, the biggest career mistakes he’s ever made and if he would start off in the family “Penthouse” business if he could do it all over again.

Watch the interview below:

Produced by Business Insider Video

