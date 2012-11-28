Bob Guccione Jr. Reveals What Happened During Jessica Biel's Nude 'Gear' Cover Shoot

Bob Guccione, Jr. is the founder of Gear magazine — the publishing house responsible for Jessica Biel’s infamous first sexy photo.



“She came to us through her people,” he told us. “She wanted to look like a sexy adult…she knew that was going to kill her career if she stayed with [the good girl image]…she wanted to be a Bond Girl.”

In this interview, Guccione tells us what happened during Biel’s shoot and whether he thinks there’s a success formula in the publishing industry.

Produced by Business Insider Video

