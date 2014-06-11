Legendary Wall Streeter Bob Farrell Had A Quote That Described This Market Perfectly

U.S. stock are at new all-time highs.

But Jeff Saut (cited by Art Cashin, the veteran NYSE trader at UBS) calls this an “unloved rally.”

To explain the current dynamic Saut draws on former legendary Merrill Lynch strategist Bob Farrell who said the following in 1989 (via Cashin).

It’s all about how everyone is unhappy: Economists, money managers, and technical analysts.

Money managers are unhappy because 70% of them are lagging the S&P 500 and see the end of another quarter approaching. Economists are unhappy because they do not know what to believe: this month’s forecast of a strong economy or last month’s forecast of a weak economy. Technicians are unhappy because the market refuses to correct and gets more and more extended. Foreigners are unhappy because due to their underinvested status in the U.S., they have missed the biggest double-play (a big currency move plus a big stock market move) in decades. The public is unhappy because they just plain missed out on the party after being scared into cash after the crash. It almost seems ungrateful for so many to be unhappy about a market that has done so well. . . . Unhappy people would prefer the market to correct to allow them to buy and feel happy, which is just the reason for a further rise. Frustrating the majority is the market’s primary goal.

What’s it going to take folks?

