Bob Dylan Releasing New Album With Citigroup!?

Bob Dylan has been knockin’ on Citi’s door making an unlikely arrangement with the bank — his Christmas album will be available to 13 million customers enrolled in the company’s rewards program, during the week before it hits stores on October 13, according to Reuters.



Nancy Gordon, executive vice president of Citibank’s rewards program, said she expects the album will have “high appeal” to customers, who mainly get points by using their credit or debit cards. The CD will not be sold in branches of the Citigroup Inc unit.

To be fair, Dylan will donate his proceeds from the Columbia Records release to charities

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.