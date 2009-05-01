Bob Dylan's Online Leak Was Great Advertising

When Bob Dylan’s new album was leaked last week, observers thought the legend’s dedicated, older fans would keep the early release from having much of an impact on his first week sales. And it seems they were right.



The album is likely to sell 100,000 copies this week, which is now apparently good enough for a No. 1 debut. Together Through Life leads Nielsen Soundscan’s Building chart, which tracked sales through the end of business on Tuesday, April 28, the day Dylan’s album was released.

The Sony disc will likely be Dylan’s fifth No. 1 album, following his most recent release 2006’s Modern Times, which moved 192,000 copies in its first week. Together Through Life showed up on file-sharing sites last week, but it’s more likely the disc’s fewer sales are due to the general decline in CD buying. Dylan also benefits from not having much competition this week. The second most high-profile release belongs to rock supergroup Heaven & Hell, which consists of current and former members of Black Sabbath.

Together Through Life is also currently the top-selling album on iTunes and the fourth most-downloaded album on Amazon.

