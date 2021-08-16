Bob Dylan accused of grooming and sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965 in newly filed lawsuit

Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Music legend Bob Dylan has been accused of grooming and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in 1965, according to a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan court.

The lawsuit claims that the famed singer-songwriter gave the alleged victim – identified in court documents as “J.C.” – drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her “multiple times.”

Neither a lawyer representing Dylan nor his representatives immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment about the lawsuit.

Dylan’s iconic songwriting has earned him numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 Grammy awards, a Golden Globe award, and an Academy Award.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and, in 2016, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.