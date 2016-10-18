The Nobel Prize panel can't get in touch with Bob Dylan, who hasn't acknowledged his award

Since being award the Nobel Prize for Literature, Bob Dylan has responded in typical Bob Dylan fashion; by doing absolutely nothing.

During his Las Vegas gig that very night, the singer failed to mention to prestigious award, instead playing through his set as normal.

Even the panel behind the prize, the Swedish Academy, have given up attempting to contact Dylan, even though they want to invite him to Stockholm for their winners’ banquet in which awards are handed out by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

“Right now we are doing nothing. I have called and sent emails to his closest collaborator and received very friendly replies. For now, that is certainly enough,” Sara Danius, the academy’s permanent secretary, told state radio SR according to The Guardian.

Danius continued: “If he doesn’t want to come, he won’t come. It will be a big party in any case and the honour belongs to him.” However, the Academy member did add “I am not at all worried. I think he will show up.”

Since Dylan’s victory was made public, book sales have increased tenfold for the artist, Amazon revealing that one of his novels sold out.

