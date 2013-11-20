This Interactive Music Video For Bob Dylan's 'Like A Rolling Stone' Is Pretty Impressive

A crazy-cool new interactive music video for Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone” gives

Arcade Fire’s recent “Just A Reflektor” videoa run for its money.

The video allows you to listen to Dylan’s song while scrolling through 16 “television channels” that mimic different TV formats, including a news station, a sports cast, and a reality show. On each channel, you’ll see people lip-syncing the song’s well-known words.

Podcast star Marc Maron makes an appearance, as do the guys from Pawn Stars and Drew Carey from The Price Is Right .

Interactive music videos have popping up more often lately as a way to create a more immersive listening experience.

This video, created by Interlude, debuted in honour of the release of Bob Dylan’s latest boxset collection and more channels will eventually be added, according to Mashable.

Check it out:

