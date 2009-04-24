Bob Dylan Album Leaked

Bob Dylan is the latest victim of an early album leak, Digital Music News is reporting.



His upcoming album Together Through Life, set to be released on April 28, was unleashed onto the Internet last night. It’s shown up on Pirate Bay and Usenet, but it’s only a matter of time before it’s all over the Web.

Both U2 and Kelly Clarkson recently had their albums leaked ahead of their March release dates, and while neither’s still at the top of Billboard’s album charts, they both debuted to impressive No. 1 debuts.

We doubt the leak will have much of an impact on Dylan’s sales either, because of his older, dedicated fanbase.

