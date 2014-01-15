Bob Doll Designed This 25-Stock Portfolio For Anyone Who Wants To Bet On His 2014 Predictions

Nuveen Asset Management’s Bob Doll recently unveiled his 10 predictions for 2014.

And today, he’s sharing with us a way to invest based on that framework.

It comes via the Nuveen 2014 Equity Outlook Portfolio. From the description:

The portfolio will be designed by professionals at Nuveen Asset Management (Nuveen), an independent investment advisor specializing in a broad range of innovative investment strategies. The seasoned equity portfolio team at Nuveen brings decades of investment experience. The portfolio will be based on the market outlook of Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager Bob Doll, CFA, a highly respected investor and author of a wide variety of on-going market commentaries and perspectives, including his annual 10 Predictions. Nuveen will select securities for the portfolio based on Bob Doll’s 2014 10 Predictions and in conjunction with Nuveen’s integrated fundamental research platform…

“Scepticism about the durability of the equity rally remains widespread as many argue that stocks have become expensive and that profit margins are unsustainably high,” said Doll last week. “We think those potential headwinds will limit, but not prevent gains, and perhaps cause more volatility than was experienced last year. While stocks are vulnerable to a correction any time given their recent strength and some technical deterioration, we continue to favour a moderate pro-growth posture with forward long-term potential to mid- to high- single-digit annual percentage gains.”

With all that in mind, here’s what Doll’s 25-stock portfolio looks like.

