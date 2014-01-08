Here Are All The Charts And Stats Behind Bob Doll's 2014 Predictions

One of the more anticipated annual lists of market predictions comes from Nuveen Asset Management’s Bob Doll, the veteran investment strategist who previously held top posts at BlackRock and Merrill Lynch.

As usual, Doll sees stocks rising this year. But he expects the ride to be much bumpier than it was in 2013.

“Scepticism about the durability of the equity rally remains widespread as many argue that stocks have become expensive and that profit margins are unsustainably high,” said Doll. “We think those potential headwinds will limit, but not prevent gains, and perhaps cause more volatility than was experienced last year. While stocks are vulnerable to a correction any time given their recent strength and some technical deterioration, we continue to favour a moderate pro-growth posture with forward long-term potential to mid- to high- single-digit annual percentage gains.”

At a breakfast earlier today, Doll presented the charts behind his 10 predictions. He also offered his longer-term forecasts. Somewhat surprisingly, he thinks the average annual return in U.S. stocks for the next 10 years will be a lackluster 6%-8%.

We got a copy of Doll’s presentation, which includes the charts and stats that are behind his investment framework.

Thanks to Nuveen Asset Management for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

