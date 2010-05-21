BlackRock's Bob Doll: This Correction Is At An End

BlackRock’s Vice Chairman Bob Doll spoke with Betty Liu of Bloomberg Television this morning on where the market was heading. Doll thinks this correction is over, but that we may move sideways for a while.



0:20 After the correction, we will see a bull market rally, so long as things stabilise, particularly in Europe

1:00 We are now at the end of the correction, price wise, and we now need to be repairing damages

1:40 We underestimated the impact of European contagion

2:15 We may go sideways before we emerge from this

