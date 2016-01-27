B.o.B still thinks the earth is flat and released a conspiracy-filled diss track against Neil deGrasse Tyson

Rapper and singer B.o.B is still insisting that the earth is flat, and he released a diss track targeted at astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who refuted some of B.o.B’s theories just yesterday.

The track, aptly titled “Flatline,” largely focuses on the belief that the world is flat. One line against Tyson states: “DeGrasse Tyson need to loosen up his vest. They will probably write that man one hell of a check.”

But the song doesn’t just focus on the earth. It also features more conspiracies, including Holocaust denial.

B.o.B raps, “Do your research on David Irving/Stalin was way worse than Hitler.” Irvin is a well-known Holocaust denier.

You can listen to the full track below:



