Getaroom.com Founder Bob Diener Tells Us His Secret To Getting Rock-Bottom Hotel Rates

Bob Diener was one of the earliest internet entrepreneurs–he founded the company that eventually became Hotels.com in 1990, years before internet technology was common.



After sitting out the terms of a non-compete (on a beach), he launched getaroom.com to give consumers new ways to get deals and book hotel rooms.

He talked to us about the early days of running an online business, how he gets rock-bottom hotel rates for customers, and what he learned launching a company the second time around.

Produced By Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

