Ex-Barclays CEO Bob Diamond Thought It Was 'So Nice' When His Daughter Tweeted Something Nasty At British Politicians

Twitter.com/nelliediamondThe New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin has a great read today on former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond.



Last summer, Diamond resigned from Barclays top post amid the LIBOR rigging scandal.

One of the memorable moments of that day was when his daughter Nell, who is a prolific Tweeter, Tweeted at a British politicians telling them to #hmd. (a.k.a. “hold my d***”).

Diamond told Sorkin that he thought that was “so nice.”

From the NYTimes:

She immediately called her father. ” ‘Dad, I think I did something really bad. I think I’m in trouble,’ ” Diamond recalled her saying. He told her: “Sweetie, I love you. That’s so nice. I think we’re probably all in trouble.”

Nell left her job at Deutsche Bank last summer, Business Insider first reported.

Nell, who graduated from Princeton University, worked in Institutional Rate Sales. We were told by insiders that she stood out at the firm because of her Christian Louboutin red soles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.